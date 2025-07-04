Brewers All-Star Sets Date For 'Long-Awaited Return'
The Milwaukee Brewers are about to receive a massive boost.
An Associated Press report via ESPN revealed on Thursday that Milwaukee’s two-time All-Star right-hander is set to return to the mound on Sunday:
“Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the majors this weekend in Miami. The two-time All-Star planned to throw a bullpen (session) Thursday at Citi Field before Milwaukee's game against the New York Mets. He is lined up to start Sunday against the Marlins in the finale of a three-game series.”
Woodruff didn’t pitch at all in 2024. He underwent shoulder surgery after the 2023 season and suffered multiple setbacks this season amid his rehab. First, Woodruff was hit with right ankle tendinitis; then, on June 3, Woodruff was struck with a line drive in the elbow, further delaying his Major League return.
But, at long last, Woodruff’s return is merely a couple of days away.
Woodruff threw 3 2/3 innings for Triple-A Nashville Sounds last Sunday (82 pitches) in a final tune-up.
The 32-year-old is 46-26 in his career with a 3.10 ERA and 788 strikeouts.
"He's such a big part of the Brewers organization," manager Pat Murphy said of Woodruff, per ESPN. "I'm really excited for him."
Woodruff will be jumping aboard a Brewers ship that looks bound for the playoffs, but Milwaukee must keep fighting to maintain that status.
Entering Friday, the 48-39 Crew was four games back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. The Brewers hold the second Wild Card position at present, 1.5 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres (tied for third) and 1.5 games back of the New York Mets.
Woodruff’s arrival has the chance to be a separating factor for Milwaukee.
