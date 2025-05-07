Brewers' All-Star, Silver Slugger Dealing With Painful Fracture
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best catchers in baseball right now but he isn't at full strength.
Milwaukee has been fortunate to have William Contreras with the team since the 2023 season He's been a superstar for the organization and has been solid to kick off the 2025 campaign. Contreras currently is slashing .242/.358/.331 with three homers, 19 RBIs, four stolen bases, two doubles, and 19 runs scored in 35 games played.
There have been some questions about his lack-of-power so far this season and one thing that certainly could be playing a role in that is the fact that he's dealing with a fracture in his catching hand. He went in for an MRI on the injury and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy gave the latest update on it, including the fact that he will continue catching.
"Update after last night's x-ray: The Brewers' William Contreras does have a fracture of the middle finger on his catching hand, but it's an old fracture that has bothered him for some time," McCalvy said. "He will continue to play through it...
"The Brewers are working with Contreras to make a splint for that finger to absorb some of the impact he absorbs on a daily basis. He will continue to catch."
The fact that Contreras has been able to still find success this year despite the fracture just goes to show the type of player that he is. Milwaukee is fortunate to have him and it's clear he's doing everything he can for thea team.
