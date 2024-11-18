Brewers All-Star Slugger Projected To Get $3.6 Million Contract
The Milwaukee Brewers have plenty of key pieces hitting free agency this winter.
Free agency is here and players are able to sign but there hasn't been anything major yet. We should start to see some big-name players come off the board as we get closer to December. Most of the offseason chatter has been about big-name players like Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried.
There are plenty of other players who are available as well, including Brewers slugger Gary Sánchez. Milwaukee brought the two-time All-Star to town in 2024 and he appeared in 89 games for the club. Over that stretch, he launched 11 home runs and drove in 37 runs.
Sánchez now is a free agent and is one of the better catchers available on the open market. He's currently projected to get a one-year deal worth just over $3.6 million by Spotrac. It's unclear if he will be back with the Brewers in 2025.
There hasn't been much speculation about him so far this offseason. If he really does land a deal of that size, it could make sense for the Brewers to bring him back. That's a very affordable deal, and he can provide some right-handed pop for Milwaukee.
The Brewers are going to be a very interesting team to watch this winter because they won 93 games in 2024, and yet it seems like they may lose multiple key pieces. Re-signing Sánchez could be an easy way to add offense for 2025.
