Brewers All-Star Slugger Urged To Consider Deal With NL East Club
The Milwaukee Brewers have some key pieces of the offense available in free agency right now.
The most talked about Brewers free agent has been star shortstop Willy Adames. This isn't too shocking. He is a star and will get paid like it this winter after a fantastic 2024 season. He isn't the only Brewers slugger available in free agency, though.
Another Brewers offensive piece who could end up leaving the organization this winter is All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez. The two-time All-Star appeared in 89 games with the Brewers in 2024 and had 11 home runs and 37 RBIs.
It's unclear where he will go, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggested that the Miami Marlins could be a fit.
"Marlins: Gary Sánchez, (catcher)," Feinsand said. "Nick Fortes returns in 2025 after starting 99 games behind the plate, but Marlins catchers ranked last in the league with six home runs and a .528 OPS. Sánchez has hit double-digit home runs in every season of his career, and while he started only 27 games at catcher and 40 at DH for the Brewers in 2024, the Marlins could offer him more playing time as they seek more power in the lineup."
Sánchez certainly could still help a team in need of a catcher. He did a good job for the Brewers in 2024, but there isn't a pathway to much more playing time. Miami could provide him with that. This is a good suggestion for Sánchez, but it would be sad for Milwaukee.
