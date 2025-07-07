Brewers All-Star Snub? Why MLB Got It Wrong With Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers will be represented at the upcoming 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game by starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.
The honor was well-earned. Peralta has been one of the most dependable starters in the National League overall this season. Through 18 starts he has pitched to a 2.91 ERA and a 104-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 99 innings pitched. This guy has been exactly what the Brewers have needed since Opening Day.
Right now, the Brewers seemingly have a surplus of starting pitching, but that wasn't always the case. There was a time in which each of the team's expected starters were injured or rehabbing and Peralta was the only healthy one holding down the fort. He earned the honor, but arguably isn't the only member of the Brewers who should've earned a spot.
There are just four teams in the National League with more wins than the Brewers right now. Milwaukee has quietly been one of the best teams in the game over the last few months and arguably should've had at least a second All-Star. The guy who could be considered a snub for Milwaukee is utility man Sal Frelick.
He is having a breakout year and has been arguably the team's most consistent offensive player this year. He plays Gold Glove-caliber defense and is slashing .294/.350/.399 with six homers, 36 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 10 doubles, three triples, and 40 runs scored in 87 games played. The power numbers aren't huge, but he does everything well for Milwaukee. The Brewers have needed him every step of the way and he's played all over the field.
There's always going to be more All-Star-caliber players than actual people who make the team. For the Brewers, Frelick fits that category.
More MLB: Brewers Reportedly Replacing Rhys Hoskins With Ex-No. 3 Pick