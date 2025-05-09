Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Announce Decision Involving 27-Year-Old Pitcher

The Brewers made a decision on Thursday

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA: A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers had the day off on Thursday but took it as an opportunity to make a change.

Right-handed pitcher Elvin Rodríguez has made six appearances with the Brewers so far this season but hasn't had the start to the campaign he likely hoped for. He pitched to an 8.68 ERA and 17-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 2/3 innings pitched to go along with seven home runs allowed.

The team announced that they were sending him down to the minors on Thursday, as shared by ESPN.

"The Milwaukee Brewers optioned right-hander Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, one day after he allowed six runs over 3 1/3 innings of relief in a 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros," ESPN shared. Rodríguez, 27, has an 0-2 record and 8.68 ERA in six appearances with Milwaukee this season. He has allowed seven homers in 18 2/3 innings.

"While 10 other NL pitchers also had given up at least seven homers this season heading into Thursday's games, each of the others had pitched at least 28 innings. The Brewers also announced Thursday that right-hander Aaron Civale has been sent to Nashville for a rehabilitation assignment as he recovers from a strained left hamstring."

Milwaukee has dealt with a wide range of injuries this season, which opened the door for Rodriguez. Things haven't worked out yet this season, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him back in the majors at some point in 2025.

