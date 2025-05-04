Brewers Announce Decision Involving Promising 25-Year-Old
The Milwaukee Brewers recently made a decision to try to help bolster the bullpen.
Milwaukee called up young hurler Craig Yoho for his first stint in the majors after logging a 0.00 ERA in eight appearances with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. This comes after a great stint in Spring Training phenomenal 2024 season. Last year, he appeared in 48 games overall and had a 0.94 ERA.
The Brewers called up Yoho but he didn't have a great first stint with the team in the big leagues. He logged a 9.53 ERA across five appearances. The Brewers announced a decision on Saturday to send him back down to the minors, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Brewers roster moves: RHP Craig Yoho optioned to Triple-A Nashville, RHP Elvin Rodríguez recalled from Nashville, and LHP DL Hall sent to Rookie ACL Brewers on rehab assignment," McCalvy shared.
Yoho likely will get another shot at the big league level at some point this season. He's just 25 years old and has the potential to take the bullpen to another level. Things obviously didn't go well in his first stint with the club. but he is a promising reliever with a bright future in Milwaukee. He's clerly right on the cusp for the Brewers and if he can get back on track with Nashville, don't be shocked if we see him back in the majors over the next few weeks or by the summer.
