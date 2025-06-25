Brewers Announce Flurry Of Updates: 2 Good, 1 Bad
The Milwaukee Brewers announced some injury updates on Tuesday.
Milwaukee has navigated signifcant injuries all season to this point. For example, All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff hasn't pitched in a big league game yet this year. He's working his way back and it sounds like he's finally knocking on the door for a return to the majors for the first time since 2023.
Another guy who is working his way back from an injury is outfielder Garrett Mitchell. He has a shoulder injury.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy gave the latest updates on Woodruff, Mitchell, and outfielder Blake Perkins.
"Tough development for Garrett Mitchell: The initial diagnosis of his shoulder injury is that he dislodged some of the anchors from his previous surgery and will need another," McCalvy said. "It would be an 8-10 week recovery this time, per Pat Murphy. But, a second opinion is forthcoming.
"More from Pat Murphy: Blake Perkins is finally ready to join Triple-A Nashville. He’s tentatively scheduled to debut on Thursday. Brandon Woodruff bounced back well from yesterday’s live BP and will start for the Sounds in Jacksonville this weekend."
On the bright side, Woodruff and Perkins are trending in the right direction, but Mitchell's update is unfortunate and unlucky.
Woodruff luckily is right on the doorstep of making his big league return barring another shocking setback. Now, it's only a matter of time, but fans are going to have to keep an eye on Mitchell. There should be more news soon.
