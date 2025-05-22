Brewers Announce Packers' Jordan Love First Pitch Date
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to welcome Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love to American Family Field.
Milwaukee took to social media on Thursday to announce that the 26-year-old signal-caller will take the mound at American Family Field on Memorial Day on May 26th to throw out the first pitch against the Boston Red Sox.
Love has been a member of the Packers since being taken in the first round of the 2020 National Football League Draft. He began his career backing up Packers legend Aaron Rodgers but took over as the team's starter in 2023 and hasn't skipped a beat. Green Bay went 9-8 in his first year as the team's starter and upset the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs.
In 2024, the Packers went 11-6, although Love missed two games due to an injury. He's the Packers quarterback of the future and Brewers fans will have an opportunity to get a good look at him ahead of the team's clash against Boston.
It will be the Brewers' first look at Boston in 2025. It should be a big day at American Family Field. It likely will be a hot ticket as well.
