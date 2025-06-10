Brewers Announce Two Roster Moves Ahead Of Braves Clash
The Milwaukee Brewers announced two more moves on Tuesday.
Milwaukee announced on social media that it is recalling right-handed pitcher Easton McGee from the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and optioning right-handed pitcher Grant Anderson in response.
Anderson has appeared in 28 games so far this season for Milwaukee and has a 3.86 ERA and 33-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 2/3 innings to show for it. McGee has three games of big league experience under his belt. He appeared in one game with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022, one game with the Seattle Mariners in 2023, and one game with the Brewers this season. In his big league career, he hasn't allowed an earned run yet across 10 2/3 innings pitched.
McGee has pitched in 17 games in the minors this season with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and has a 3.70 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
The Brewers will face off against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night looking to get back in the win column after losing against the Braves on Monday night. As of writing, the Brewers have a 35-32 record and are in third place in the National League Central behind the Chiacgo Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Chicago has a 40-26 record and the Cardinals have a 36-30 record.
Milwaukee actually has lost two straight games, but is 6-4 over the last 10 games. At the very least, McGee will give the Brewers a short-term depth arm for the bullpen.
