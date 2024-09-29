Brewers Are 'Keeping Close Eye' On Rival $130 Million Superstar
The Milwaukee Brewers could make some noise this fall but they already are taking a look ahead to the 2025 season.
Milwaukee is the top team in the National League Central with an impressive 93-68 record. The Brewers have the means to make a deep run this year but will need to make some choices this winter. First baseman Rhys Hoskins has been solid for the Brewers, but it isn't a guarantee that he will be back in 2025.
Because of this, the Brewers are "keeping a close eye" on St. Louis Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt as he is set to enter free agency, according to USA Today Sport's Bob Nightengale.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are keeping a close eye on St. Louis Cardinals veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt if the Cardinals opt not to bring him back," Nightengale said. "They still believe there’s plenty left in the tank."
It's completely up in the air right now whether or not Goldschmidt will return to the Cardinals. Hoskins has been solid for the Brewers this year and has 26 home runs and 82 RBIs while slashing .214/.303/.419 in 131 games played. Goldschmidt has appeared in 153 games with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs while slashing .245/.301/.412.
Hoskins is much younger than Goldschmidt, so it could make sense to keep him around for the long haul. Goldschmidt has been a true superstar and even was named the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player. But he now is 37 years old. Maybe a move could make sense if Hoskins leaves.
