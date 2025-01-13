Brewers Are Perfect Fit For $11.5 Million All-Star After 3.00 ERA
The Milwaukee Brewers should be looking to make an addition to the bullpen right now.
Milwaukee traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and likely will replace him internally with Trevor Megill. Megill replaced Williams in the closer role last year when he was hurt and he did a great job. Overall, he had a 2.72 ERA across 48 appearances while tallying 21 saves.
The Brewers should look to the free agent market to add a setup man and one player who would be a perfect fit is 16-year Major League Baseball veteran and former All-Star David Robertson. He spent the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers and had a 3.00 ERA across 68 appearances.
Robertson made $11.5 million last year with the Rangers and still is available in free agency. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $7 million over one year.
The 39-year-old certainly has been around the block. He has spent time with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, and Rangers.
If the Brewers want to add a piece to the bullpen, Robertson would be a dependable fit who also wouldn't break the bank. There are other relievers available like Tanner Scott and Carlos Estévez but both would be much more expensive in free agency. Robertson would be a fantastic fit and could help the Brewers make another run at the top spot in the National League Central.
More MLB: Reds Urged To Consider Trade For Brewers' $18 Million Slugger