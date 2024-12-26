Brewers Are Perfect For 2.03 ERA Starter With 'Huge Buy-Low Upside'
The Milwaukee Brewers have added one starting pitcher already this offseason but could use another.
Milwaukee traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in a package that brought former All-Star Nestor Cortes to the Brewers. While this is the case, it could make sense to add another starter as well.
The Brewers can compete for the top spot in the National League Central again and having even more depth for the rotation only could help. One player who would make a lot of sense is veteran hurler Trevor Williams. He logged a 2.03 ERA last year for the Washington Nationals in 13 starts.
He's still out there in free agency and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made a list of seven free agents with "huge buy-low upside" and had Williams on his list.
"Contract Prediction: one year, $10 million," Reuter said. "Trevor Williams was shaping up to be a hot commodity at the trade deadline when he came out of the gates dealing in 2024. In 11 starts over the first two months of the season, he went 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA in 56.2 innings, but his season came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a right flexor strain in his forearm.
"That cost him the next three-plus months, but he returned in September with a pair of five-inning starts, allowing six hits and one earned run to prove his health going into the offseason and free agency."
If Williams is going to land just a one-year, $10 million deal as Reuter predicted, the Brewers should be all over him. He has a ton of upside and won't cost a lot. Why not go out and get him?
