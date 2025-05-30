Brewers Aren't Losing 7-Year MLB Veteran After All
The Milwaukee Brewers recently made a tough decision.
Veteran relief pitcher Joel Payamps recently was designated for assignment by Milwaukee but MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Thursday that he cleared waivers and actually is sticking around with the organization after being outrighted to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
"Joel Payamps cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville, per the Brewers," McCalvy said.
Payamps had a disastrous start to the 2025 season for the Brewers and was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for starter Aaron Civale. Before he was DFA'd, he was rocking an 8.35 ERA across 23 appearances.
This is a far cry off from where he has been for Milwaukee over the last few years. Payamps was one of the most dependable options over the last two years for one of the top overall bullpens in the game. Last year, he had a 3.05 ERA across 68 outings. He was even better the year before with a 2.55 ERA in 69 appearances.
The 2025 season has been uncharacteristic for him. He's a seven-year big league veteran with a career 3.41 ERA in 242 appearances. Now, he'll have a a chance to figure things out in the minors with Nashville and if he does, don't be shocked if he's back in the majors at some point with the Brewers. He's been important over the last two years and now the team can try to get him right.
