Brewers-Astros Complete Trade Involving Slugging Prospect
UPDATE: Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Milwaukee Brewers sent Wes Clarke to the Houston Astros in exchange for cash.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Milwaukee Brewers have been very busy on the trade market so far this season.
We are still about a month away from the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline but Milwaukee has already pulled off a handful of deals this season. The Brewers acquired Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox earlier in the season and also swung deals with the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox, and New York Yankees to name a few.
It's just June 18th and the Brewers already have reportedly made another lowkey move. Beisbolfr.com's Francys Romero initially reported that the Brewers and Houston Astros have come to terms on a deal to send slugging prospect Wes Clarke to Houston.
"Source: The Brewers have traded 1B Wes Clarke to the Houston Astros," Romero said. "Clarke, 25, has belted 24 home runs over the last two seasons with Triple-A Nashville."
Jon Heyman of the New York Post confirmed the news.
"Astros acquire 1B/C Wes Clarke from Brewers. Francys Romero 1st."
Clarke is just 25 years old and hasn't made his big league debut yet, but has shown some power in the minors. He has six homers this season in 46 games at Triple-A. In 2024, he had 21 homers in 100 games. In 2023, he had 26 homers in 118 games in the minors.
As of writing, Milwaukee's return hasn't been revealed. The only that has been clear is that the Brewers aren't afraid to make a move.
More MLB: Brewers Biggest Trade Deadline Need Becoming Obvious