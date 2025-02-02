Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Avoid Distraction, Agree To New Deal With William Contreras

The Brewers made the right move with the All-Star slugger

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) dives towards third base during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) dives towards third base during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers seemingly have avoided a big distraction.

One thing that is difficult about the Major League Baseball offseason is arbitration. There are plenty of players across the league who are arbitration-eligible meaning that the player and the team submit salary numbers for the following season. If they can't come to terms on a deal, then the two sides go to a hearing and have to defend their side.

It can lead to some hard feelings and it is something that the Brewers are familiar with. Just a few years ago, they went to a hearing with ace Corbin Burnes and it led to some negative feelings at the time.

The deadline passed for players and teams to file numbers and the Brewers didn't initially come to terms with All-Star catcher William Contreras. It seemed like the two sides could be hurdling toward a hearing but luckily that won't be the case, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"No arbitration hearing for the Brewers and their two-time club MVP, William Contreras. He signed a one-year contract with a club option for 2026, the team announced," McCalvy said.

The Associated Press shared that Contreras will earn $6.1 million in 2025 and has a $12 million club option for the 2026 season.

This seems like a perfectly fair deal for one of the best catchers in baseball and arguably the Brewers' most important offensive piece. At the very least, avoiding arbitration helps avoid a headache as well.

More MLB: 1 Starter Brewers Could Target With Wade Miley Off The Market

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed