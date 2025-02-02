Brewers Avoid Distraction, Agree To New Deal With William Contreras
The Milwaukee Brewers seemingly have avoided a big distraction.
One thing that is difficult about the Major League Baseball offseason is arbitration. There are plenty of players across the league who are arbitration-eligible meaning that the player and the team submit salary numbers for the following season. If they can't come to terms on a deal, then the two sides go to a hearing and have to defend their side.
It can lead to some hard feelings and it is something that the Brewers are familiar with. Just a few years ago, they went to a hearing with ace Corbin Burnes and it led to some negative feelings at the time.
The deadline passed for players and teams to file numbers and the Brewers didn't initially come to terms with All-Star catcher William Contreras. It seemed like the two sides could be hurdling toward a hearing but luckily that won't be the case, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"No arbitration hearing for the Brewers and their two-time club MVP, William Contreras. He signed a one-year contract with a club option for 2026, the team announced," McCalvy said.
The Associated Press shared that Contreras will earn $6.1 million in 2025 and has a $12 million club option for the 2026 season.
This seems like a perfectly fair deal for one of the best catchers in baseball and arguably the Brewers' most important offensive piece. At the very least, avoiding arbitration helps avoid a headache as well.
