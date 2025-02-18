Brewers Avoided Worst-Case Scenario With $34 Million Hurler
There was a lo of chatter about the Milwaukee Brewers' plans throughout the offseason.
Although the Brewers have been one of the best overall teams in baseball over the last few years, they got a lot of criticism for their lack of free-agent signings, including myself. Milwaukee mainly opted to roll with internal options and didn't do anything big in free agency.
It already seems like that is at least working out in the Brewers' favor, though. It was noted that Milwaukee could use starting rotation depth and it acquired Nestor Cortes from the New York Yankees in the Devin Williams trade. One hurler who didn't return was Frankie Montas. He was acquired by the Brewers in 2024 and made 11 starts with the team.
Montas went to free agency and opted to sign a two-year, $34 million deal with the New York Mets. Unfortunately, he's going to miss some time in the spring for the Mets. He currently is dealing with a high-grade lat strain, as shared by the New York Post's Mike Puma.
"Frankie Montas’ triceps soreness following his first bullpen session last week has turned into a rotation vacancy for the Mets to begin the season," Puma said. "The right-hander is dealing with a high-grade lat strain, manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday, and has been shut down from throwing for 6-8 weeks."
Milwaukee hasn't suffered any significant blows early in Spring Training, yet. Milwaukee got a lot of criticism for their lack of moves. But, there likely would've been even more if the club had handed out a deal of that nature for Montas to suffer an unfortunate injury like this early on.
Hopefully, he is able to quickly make a full recovery and get back on track for the Mets. While this is the case, it's already clear that the Brewers made the right call.
More MLB: Why Brewers Made Right Move Not Signing Another Third Baseman