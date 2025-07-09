Brewers Back-Breaker: Slugger Isn't Expected Back Until August
It sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers aren't going to have Rhys Hoskins in the lineup for a bit.
Hoskins recently was placed on the Injured List after injuring his left thumb. It was shared that he suffered a Grade 2 left thumb sprain. The Brewers replaced him on the roster with recently-acquired former top prospect Andrew Vaughn.
Vaughn has been in the lineup for a few days and it sounds like that's going to be the reality until at least mid- to late-August, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Rhys Hoskins update: The Brewers say the goal is a mid- to late-August return from his sprained left thumb," McCalvy said.
Hoskins has had a bounce-back year for Milwaukee this season. Last season, he was working through some rust after missing the entire 2023 season. In 2024, he slashed .214/.303/.419 with 26 homers and 82 RBIs in 131 games played. The power numbers are great, but he finished the season with -0.2 wins above replacement and wasn't the same exact player as he was for years with the Philadelphia Phillies.
That hasn't been the case this year. Hoskins has been great. In 82 games, he has slashed .242/.340/.428 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. He also has 12 doubles in comparison to just 14 last year.
Now, the Brewers are going to be without his services for at least a month. It will be interesting to see how Vaughn handles the expanded opportunity in Milwaukee.
