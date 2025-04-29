Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Big Addition Has Made Yankees Look Bad In Short Time

The Brewers made a great move...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers batting helmet sits on the bench during batting practice prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers batting helmet sits on the bench during batting practice prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers look really smart right now.

Milwaukee traded Devin Williams away before the season to the New York Yankees in an offseason swap. Williams will be a free agent after the season and Milwaukee clearly didn't see a long-term future with the All-Star. He has cost himself some money so far this season as he has struggled with the Yankees and has been taken out of the closer role for the time being.

On the other hand, the Brewers recently called up young infielder Caleb Durbin and he has been solid for Milwaukee so far.

He's appeared in 10 games for the Brewers so far and is slashing .250/.333/.406 with one homer, five RBIs, one stolen base, one walk, and five runs scored. He's done a little bit of everything while significantly fortifying the Brewers' third base position.

He's shown a lot of potential for the Brewers at just 25 years old and is under team control for years now. New York may only end up having Williams for a year and it hasn't gotten the player the Brewers had for years. Instead, they still have questions in the infield and now at closer as well. Clearly, the move has worked out in Milwaukee's favor so far this season, although things obviously could change. All in all, the Brewers' front office is coming off great while New York doesn't look too hot when it comes to this specific deal.

More MLB: Brewers' Brandon Woodruff's Next Appearance Revealed On Way Back To MLB

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed