Brewers Big Addition Has Made Yankees Look Bad In Short Time
The Milwaukee Brewers look really smart right now.
Milwaukee traded Devin Williams away before the season to the New York Yankees in an offseason swap. Williams will be a free agent after the season and Milwaukee clearly didn't see a long-term future with the All-Star. He has cost himself some money so far this season as he has struggled with the Yankees and has been taken out of the closer role for the time being.
On the other hand, the Brewers recently called up young infielder Caleb Durbin and he has been solid for Milwaukee so far.
He's appeared in 10 games for the Brewers so far and is slashing .250/.333/.406 with one homer, five RBIs, one stolen base, one walk, and five runs scored. He's done a little bit of everything while significantly fortifying the Brewers' third base position.
He's shown a lot of potential for the Brewers at just 25 years old and is under team control for years now. New York may only end up having Williams for a year and it hasn't gotten the player the Brewers had for years. Instead, they still have questions in the infield and now at closer as well. Clearly, the move has worked out in Milwaukee's favor so far this season, although things obviously could change. All in all, the Brewers' front office is coming off great while New York doesn't look too hot when it comes to this specific deal.
