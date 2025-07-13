Brewers Big Addition? 'Several Teams' Inquiring About Rangers Slugger
Are the Milwaukee Brewers one of the reported teams going after Adolis García?
Multiple clubs are asking about the Texas Rangers slugger, per MLB reporter Francys Romero. “Several teams have inquired about Adolis García ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, according to industry sources,” Romero wrote on Sunday. “García, 32, has shown an offensive resurgence in June and mid-July and leads all right fielders in baseball with 14 Defensive Runs Saved.”
García has hit 12 homers to go along with 55 RBI and nine stolen bases in 2025 for the Rangers (338 at-bats). His OPS is rising (up to .675 entering Sunday) due to the resurgence noted by Romero. García also gives you Gold Glove defense in the outfield, something that his suitors must be well aware of.
It’s interesting to wonder whether or not the Brewers are one of the teams in on García. Milwaukee’s fit with another impact bat has been heavily documented over the past week after ESPN’s Jeff Passan claimed that the Brew Crew is one big slugger away from World Series contention.
Positionally, though, García wouldn’t be ideal for Milwaukee. The Brewers would be better off snagging an infielder with a big bat.
Still, if Milwaukee is desperate to add offense and is eyeing García, the Brewers have plenty of versatile defenders in the lineup who could shuffle around to make space for García.
By the way, the Brewers are doing just fine without García. They’ve won six in a row and entered Sunday just one game back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
