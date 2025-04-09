Brewers Big Pickup 'Good Bet' To Make Debut Vs. Rockies
The Milwaukee Brewers have needed a serious boost to the starting rotation and recently added an intriguing guy in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.
Milwaukee acquired former first-round pick Quinn Priester from the Red Sox on Monday and it sounds like the team won't have to wait long to see him in action. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Tuesday that it is a "good bet" that Priester makes his team debut on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies.
"Nestor Cortes has had a PRP injection in his left elbow, Pat Murphy says," Rosiak said. "Also, Quinn Priester is a good bet to start Thursday’s series finale at Coors Field."
Priester is just 24 years old and was taken with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the National League Central rival Pittsburgh Pirates. He made his big league debut in 2023 and appeared in 10 games -- including eight starts -- and had a 7.74 ERA. In 2024, he appeared in 11 big league games overall -- including seven starts -- and had a 4.71 ERA.
He's young and a former top-tier prospect. The Brewers desperately need pitching anyway and now Priester is a guy that if they can unlock could help beyond just the 2025 campaign. He's cost-controlled and should fill a desperate need quickly. It's unfortunate the amount of injuries that have popped up, but Priester is exciting.
More MLB: MLB Writer Proposes Wild Yankees-Brewers Blockbuster Trade