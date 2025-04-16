Brewers Big-Time Pickup Can Take Milwaukee To Another Level
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't do much at all during free agency but still made one of the better moves in free agency so far.
Milwaukee signed José Quintana around the time Spring Training opened up and he now has made two starts for the franchise. The Brewers signed him late knowing they needed another lefty for the rotation. There's no reason why Quintana was still available when the Brewers were able to get him.
The Brewers landed him on a one-year, $4 million deal. This was after he logged a 3.75 ERA across 31 starts last year for the New York Mets. That production should've landed him a significantly larger deal, but he's 36 years old and clearly this meant something to teams in free agency.
Milwaukee signed him, though, and he's been phenomenal for the club through two starts. He took the mound on Wednesday to face off againt the Detroit Tigers and went 5 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run, struck out four batters, walked three, and allowed four base hits. His ERA through two starts is 0.71.
This obviously is a small sample size, but it's not hard to see why he can help this team. He hasn't logged an ERA above 3.75 in a season since 2021 so he surely will play a big role for this team. Last year, the Brewers won 93 games and yet there were questions about the starting rotation. This guy looks like he can take the team to an even higher level.
It's been an inconsistent start to the season overall but the rotation has been very thin. Picture what this team will look like when Quintana, Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Nestor Cortes, Tobias Myers, and Aaron Civale are all healthy?
