Brewers Big Trade With Yankees Has Seriously Sunk New York
The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees pulled off a big trade this past offseason that sent superstar closer Devin Williams to New York and landed Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin with the Brewers.
From the Brewers' perspective, this has been a pretty good swap. Cortes only made two starts before going on the Injured List, but he should be back at some point. The big piece for the Brewers is Durbin. He has been solid in a small sample size since his recent promotion and has given the club a much-needed boost at third base.
Williams, on the other hand, is off to the worst start of his career. He has appeared in 10 games for the Yankees and has am 11.25 ERA to show for it. He's allowed 10 earned runs in just eight innings pitched. It's been such a rough start for Williams that he even has increased his career ERA from 1.83 to 2.14.
It's been such a tough start to the season that the New York Post's Jon Heyman even shared that New York is "noncommittal" to him as the team's closer right now.
"Aaron Boone appropriately noncommittal on closer role after Devin Williams is booed off mound following latest blowup," Heyman said.
Williams will be a free agent at the end of the season and if things continue as they have then it doesn't seem like he will be back, although that is just speculation.
