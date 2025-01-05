Brewers Biggest Question Mark For 2025 Centers Around Trade Of All-Star Closer
The Milwaukee Brewers have suffered some very big losses this offseason. They watched star shortstop Willy Adames depart and sign a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants and later traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
The Williams trade is the only move the Brewers have made up to this point. They acquired left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin from the Bronx Bombers. However, it's fair to wonder if this is the only move Milwaukee will make.
Adam McCalvy of MLB.com listed this as Milwaukee's biggest question mark heading into the 2025 season.
"Finding the right deal for Williams was GM Matt Arnold’s top priority, and he found a match with the Yankees, getting lefty starter Nestor Cortes (himself a free agent-to-be), infield prospect Caleb Durbin (who figures to help solve for the departure of shortstop Willy Adames) and a reported $4.5 million to apply elsewhere or deposit into the bank. Said Arnold in the wake of that deal: 'I think we feel good about our foundation. What this does is it allows us to really focus on good baseball deals and really start to be creative and opportunistic.' Does that mean Milwaukee is mostly done?" McCalvy wrote.
The Brewers will likely remain in contention even after suffering such big losses, as the National League Central is a relatively weak division. But if they want to be heavy favorites, they might need to sign a big-name closer such as Jeff Hoffman, Tanner Scott, or Carlos Estevez.
