Brewers Blockbuster Proposal Would Land $8 Million Star With Yankees
The New York Yankees certainly will be looking to alter their bullpen this offseason and this could lead to a call to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee was one of the best teams in baseball in 2024 and won 93 games. Although the Brewers were great, for some reason it seems as though the club could make some serious changes. The Brewers likely could make some noise in the National League in 2025 if they could keep their stars intact and add more firepower.
It seems like they may let some players go, though, and star closer Devin Williams has been mentioned as a trade candidate. The Yankees will need to fill their closer role with Clay Holmes likely leaving in free agency. He was the closer for much of the year but was demoted after struggling.
New York isn't afraid to make a splash and Newsweek's Zach Pressnell suggested Williams as an option to replace Holmes.
"(Right-handed pitcher) Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers," Pressnell said. "The Yankees are aggressively pursuing bullpen help this winter and rumors have swirled that Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams could be on the trade block. Williams would be a perfect fit in the Bronx if he's made available.
"Milwaukee's closer has been one of the best arms in the game for the length of his big-league career posting ERAs of 1.25, 1.53, 1.93, 2.50, and 0.33 over the last five years, respectively. The issue here is that I don't find it too likely Williams will be moved. Because of that, it would be best for New York to look at other options over him."
Williams is one of the best relievers in baseball and is going to make just over $8 million in 2025. Any contender would be lucky to have him.
More MLB: Brewers Urged To Reunite With $1.75 Million Hurler In Free Agency