Brewers Blockbuster Trade Chances Addressed By MLB Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that is about to get significantly better.
Brandon Woodruff is just days away from making his triumphant return to a big league mound after missing the entire 2023 season. He's been in the minors so far this season and it is expected that he has already done his final minor league outing.
Milwaukee has a 20-21 record and isn't exactly where it hoped it would be 41 games into the season, but it's just three games back of the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the division. Recently, there has been some chatter about who the Brewers could trade if they opted to sell-off this summer. ESPN's Buster Olney talked about this possibility and specifically mentioned Freddy Peralta if the Brewers want to sell-off, but did also mention that it is more likely that the club won't sell-off.
"This could lead to the Brewers doing what the Tampa Bay Rays did at the trade deadline last year -- capitalize on there being so few dealers on the market," Olney said. "Freddy Peralta has been one of the league's best starters this year, and he's earning a very affordable $8 million this year, with Milwaukee holding an $8 million option for next season...
"It's possible -- maybe even likely -- that the Brewers won't choose this path. Owner Mark Attanasio is seen by his peers as competitive, someone who places a high value on making the playoffs. Some rival execs don't believe Milwaukee would consider trading Peralta if the team is still within range of the Cubs, who are managed by former Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell."
We still have a few months to go until the trade deadline so realistically anything could happen. It helps that Woodruff is on his way back for the crowd that doesn't want Milwaukee to sell.