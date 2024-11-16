Brewers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Phillies $8 Million All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers may need to make a big change this offseason, and could that involve giving the Philadelphia Phillies a call?
Milwaukee and Philadelphia both were great in 2024. The Brewers won 93 games and finished atop the National League Central standings. The Phillies won 95 games and earned the top spot in the National League East.
While this is the case, there could be some changes coming to both teams this winter. Milwaukee certainly could lose star slugger Willy Adames. There also have been rumors that the Phillies may trade All-Star infielder Alec Bohm.
Because of this, FanSided's David Gasper suggested that the Brewers give Philadelphia a call about a trade for Bohm.
"Reports surfaced on Tuesday from Jeff Passan that the Phillies are willing to trade third baseman Alec Bohm this offseason to 'shake up their team' following their postseason exit in the (National League Division Series) at the hands of the (New York Mets) in 2024," Gasper said. "Alec Bohm is coming off a career season and adding his bat to the middle of Milwaukee's lineup would go a very long way toward re-creating Adames' production...
"Entering his second season of arbitration, MLB Trade Rumors projects Bohm to earn an $8.1MM salary for 2025 and then he has another year of team control after that. So any acquiring team would get two years of team control over Bohm. For two years of such a productive player, that's going to be somewhat costly for any acquiring team, would it not? Most likely. Bohm will not come cheap but the Phillies appear ready to deal and the Brewers have a need."
Would a deal of this nature work for the Brewers? It certainly could if Adames decides to leave.
