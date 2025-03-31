Brewers 'Bold' Prediction Would Fire Up Milwaukee Fans
The Milwaukee Brewers had a long offseason that included losing two important pieces of the 2024 Major League Baseball season.
Milwaukee had one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball in 2024 in Willy Adames. He finished the season with 32 home runs, 112 RBIs, and a .251/.331/.462 slash line in 161 games played. That unsurprisingly got him paid in free agency this past offseason. He landed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Devin Williams has been one of the best closers in baseball over the last seven years and logged a 1.25 ERA across 22 appearances last year. The Brewers traded him to the New York Yankees in a deal that landed Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin in Milwaukee.
The Brewers haven't won fewer than 86 games over the last four years and now the team will try to keep that streak going in 2025 without Adames and Williams. Losing Adames could hurt Milwaukee's offense, but The Athletic's Stephen Nesbitt predicted that won't end up being the case and Jackson Chourio and William Contreras will pick up the slack.
"This year’s bold prediction: No Willy Adames, no problem," Besbitt said. "Jackson Chourio and William Contreras will both be top-20 MLB hitters by WAR this season."
The Brewers still have a lot of talent and there's reason to believe this offseason can still be really good. Chourio and Contreras specifically are two guys who can help the team do this. Hopefully, this prediction comes true.
