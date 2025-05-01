Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Approaching Long-Awaited Finish Line
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't had Brandon Woodruff on a big league mound since Sept. 23, 2023.
Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury and has been brought along slowly this season as the team has attempted to get him up to full strength. Milwaukee got Woodruff back in Spring Training but he's been moved around slowly. He has made four starts in the minors so far this season and had his best of the season so far on Wednesday.
The two-time All-Star got the ball for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday and pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutdown ball while striking out three batters. This was the longest outing of the season so far for Woodruff and he tossed a season-high 74 pitches. He's now riding a 10 2/3 innings scoreless streak as well over his last two outings.
It's almost time for him to make his big return to Milwaukee and Curt Hogg shared on social media on Wednesday that the current plan is one more minor league start before "TBD."
"Via Chris Mehring, Brandon Woodruff said he will make one more start with Nashville and then it’s TBD," Hogg shared on social media. "The TBD, of course, could be a big league game. Regardless of timeline, Woodruff sounded quite confident with where he’s at. '92 to 94, I can pitch with that,' he said."
Now that's pretty exciting. We should see him in Milwaukee soon.
More MLB: Brewers Phenom Continues Scorching Hot Streak With Walk-Off