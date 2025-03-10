Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Could Reach Major Milestone This Week
Milwaukee Brewers fans should be pretty excited right now.
Real baseball is just over the horizon. We're less than three weeks from Opening Day and Milwaukee is looking like the best team in the National League Central on paper. It helps that the Brewers recently signed José Quintana. Another guy who is going to help is Brandon Woodruff.
The two-time All-Star obviously missed the entire 2024 season. He's been working his way back in Spring Training and there's been nothing but positive updates so far. ESPN shared that he could even see his first game action as soon as Tuesday in the minor leagues.
"Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who missed all of last season while recovering from shoulder surgery, expects to pitch in a minor league spring training game this week," ESPN shared. "Woodruff threw a fourth live batting practice Wednesday before meeting with his surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister, on Thursday, when he received a positive report...
"His minor league appearance could come as early as Tuesday when those games begin. Woodruff said if that goes well, he could progress to pitching in a major league game in the Cactus League."
The fact that Woodruff is at this level should excite fans. When healthy, he's one of the best pitchers in baseball. If he can get back to that level in 2025, there's no reason why they can't win the division once again. Milwaukee won 93 games without him last year. What are they going to do this year with him?
