Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Provides Injury Update After Viral Pat Murphy Comments

Milwaukee roster might be in a better spot than previously thought

Stephen Mottram

Milwaukee Brewers head coach Pat Murphy asks the media to introduce themselves during a press conference before the Tuesday Milwaukee Brewers National League Wild Card playoff series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.
Milwaukee Brewers head coach Pat Murphy asks the media to introduce themselves during a press conference before the Tuesday Milwaukee Brewers National League Wild Card playoff series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers may be getting a healthier version of one of their stars sooner than later, despite what a recent report suggested.

The Brewers are now at the Arizona complex for spring training, and gearing up to begin the 2025 campaign. With question marks surrounding the health of right-hander Brandon Woodruff, the 32-year-old spoke on his recovery from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2024 season.

"You did the interview with (Pat Murphy) and I read some of the stuff that comes out and people think I'm hurt, or I've had a setback, I haven't had a setback." Woodruff told the media Wednesday morning. "I want to make this clear, when you've had a surgery, especially a shoulder surgery, you have to do things differently and you have to build up differently."

"My progression is going to be a little bit slower, it's not that I've had a setback, because I haven't. It's just that I'm having to do things a little bit differently."

Woodruff had a 3.05 ERA with a 190-to-42 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .215 batting average against and a 1.07 WHIP in 153 1/3 innings across 27 games in 2022, his last full season before the shoulder injury.

Woodruff's tone was difficult to capture in the transcript, but he came across as playful although reading his quote may seem as if he was talking stern and upset about the original report.

More MLB: Brewers' William Contreras Makes Huge Jump In MLB Top 100 Ranking

Published
Stephen Mottram
STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

Home/News Feed