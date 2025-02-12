Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Provides Injury Update After Viral Pat Murphy Comments
The Milwaukee Brewers may be getting a healthier version of one of their stars sooner than later, despite what a recent report suggested.
The Brewers are now at the Arizona complex for spring training, and gearing up to begin the 2025 campaign. With question marks surrounding the health of right-hander Brandon Woodruff, the 32-year-old spoke on his recovery from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2024 season.
"You did the interview with (Pat Murphy) and I read some of the stuff that comes out and people think I'm hurt, or I've had a setback, I haven't had a setback." Woodruff told the media Wednesday morning. "I want to make this clear, when you've had a surgery, especially a shoulder surgery, you have to do things differently and you have to build up differently."
"My progression is going to be a little bit slower, it's not that I've had a setback, because I haven't. It's just that I'm having to do things a little bit differently."
Woodruff had a 3.05 ERA with a 190-to-42 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .215 batting average against and a 1.07 WHIP in 153 1/3 innings across 27 games in 2022, his last full season before the shoulder injury.
Woodruff's tone was difficult to capture in the transcript, but he came across as playful although reading his quote may seem as if he was talking stern and upset about the original report.
