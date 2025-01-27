Brewers' Brandon Woodruff's 2025 Projection Should Excite Milwaukee Fans
The Milwaukee Brewers will be getting one of the most underrated pitchers in baseball back for the 2025 season.
Milwaukee won 93 games last year and somehow did that without its two best pitchers from the 2023 campaign. The Brewers traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles and Brandon Woodruff missed the entire season.
Woodruff will be back in 2025 and fans should be excited. He has a 3.10 career ERA in seven seasons and logged a 2.28 ERA across 11 starts when he was last healthy in 2023. He had a 3.05 ERA in 2022 across 27 starts. He's a two-time All-Star who immediately could give Milwaukee ace-upside once he returns to the hill.
With the 2025 season quickly approaching, FanGraphs' steamer projection certainly expects Woodruff to have a solid season. The steamer projection currently has Woodruff projected to tally 157 innings pitched to go along with a 3.79 ERA. After missing the entire 2024 season, this would be a phenomenal outcome.
The Brewers have a chance to be really good again in 2025 and having a performance like that from Woodruff would only make that more of a reality. The Brewers' rotation had question marks last year due to injuries. Adding Woodruff back into the mix along with Nestor Cortes should make things easier for the Brewers.
The National League Central is vulnerable right now and could be right there for the taking once again for the Brewers. If Milwaukee is going to get the top spot, Woodruff surely will play a big role.
