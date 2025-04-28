Brewers' Brandon Woodruff's Next Appearance Revealed On Way Back To MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers won't have Brandon Woodruff taking the mound for them this week, but is continuing to make progress.
Woodruff has made three appearances at the minor league level so far with the last one being on April 24th against the Triple-A Durham Bulls. He pitched five innings and didn't allow a run in his best appearance to date this season. Now, we know when his next appearance will be.
The High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers shared on social media on Monday that Woodruff will be getting the ball for the organization on Wednesday against the West Michigan Whitecaps.
"Brewers Rehab Assignment: Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff will be pitching for the Timber Rattlers this Wednesday, April 30th at 12:10 PM," the team announced.
Woodruff has made one appearance already this season with the Timber Rattlers and pitched four innings while allowing three earned runs on April 18th. One thing that certainly should be exciting for Brewers fans is that it seems like he isn't too far away from making the jump back to the big leagues. Reaching the five-inning mark in his last outing was huge.
If he can have another good showing on Wednesday, it wouldn't be too shocking to see his eventual return date get much more clear afterward. The Brewers have had an up-and-down start to the 2025 season so far but the impending return of Woodruff will help take the club to a much higher level.
