Brewers Breakout Star Avoided Worst-Case Scenario, IL Stint
The Milwaukee Brewers have a breakout star on their hands in outfielder Sal Frelick.
The 25-year-old is in the third year of his big league career and it has been the best one so far for him. He's appeared in 35 games so far this season with Milwaukee but recently dealt with a little scare. He recently suffered a knee injury that required an MRI but MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that the results were "encouraging" and that he has avoided an Injured List stint at this time.
"Sal Frelick is not in the Brewers lineup tonight but the MRI results were encouraging, Pat Murphy said," McCalvy said. "No IL at this particular point in time. 'It should settle down in a day or two.'
Frelick has appeared in 35 games so far this season and is slashing .297/.381/.398 with one homer, nine RBIs, seven stolen bases, five doubles, two triples, and 16 runs scored. The Brewers have a budding, young star on their hands and luckily it sounds like he's going to be alright.
He didn't play for Milwaukee on Monday, but Murphy announcing that Frelick will be avoiding an Injured List stint is as close to the best news he possibly could've gotten.
Milwaukee has dealt with a handful of injuries already and this is just another example. While this is the case, he should be back into the fold in the very near future. Things are at least looking up right now.
