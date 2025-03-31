Brewers Breakout Star Gets Much-Needed Positive Update
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't had the start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season as they obviously hoped for.
Milwaukee faced off against the New York Yankees in the first series of the season and were swept. The story of the series obviously was New York's new "torpedo" bats, but it just wasn't the Brewers' series overall.
Milwaukee hasn't been at full strength to open the season as three of its expected starting pitchers haven't been available in Brandon Woodruff, Tobias Myers, and José Quintana. Things should get better in the not-so-distant future and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared a positive update on Myers on Monday.
"Pitching help coming for the Brewers: RHP Tobias Myers (oblique) simulated two innings in a 32-pitch mound session yesterday and is slated to face hitters here on Thursday," McCalvy said. "After that, rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville. No discomfort in his oblique."
The 26-year-old had a very successful rookie year in 2024. He appeared in 27 games -- including 25 starts -- and had a 3.00 ERA and 127-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 138 innings pitched. The Brewers entered the 2024 season with a lot of questions for the rotation and Myers was a breath of fresh air.
Now, the Brewers have more pitching questions and luckily it sounds like Myers could return to the mound in the not-so-distant future. It's nice that he's doing well and isn't hurting right now. It's unclear exactly when he will be back, but things are trending in the right direction.
