Brewers Breathing Down Cubs’ Necks For First Time Since April
The Milwaukee Brewers have surged to within 2.5 games of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central standings.
It's the closest the Brew Crew has been to the top of the division since April 30.
The Cubs, 46-33, have been a formidable force this season, powered by standout performances from players like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki. Chicago's lineup depth, ranking among the league's best, has been a key factor in its success, with a collective OPS from the lower batting order surpassing that of most teams.
Despite their dominance, the Cubs are far from perfect. They are 4-6 in their last 10. Recent games have shown vulnerabilities, particularly in their road performance, where their OPS drops significantly compared to their home games at Wrigley Field.
Meanwhile, the Brewers, sitting at 8 games above .500 at 44-36, have been on a tear, winning 18 of their last 25 games. A 9-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, highlighted by Joey Ortiz's two home runs and Caleb Durbin's three-run shot, showcased Milwaukee's offensive potential.
The Brewers' favorable upcoming schedule, which includes home games against the Rockies and Pirates, could further narrow the divisional gap. The Cubs, facing a tougher slate of opponents, may find themselves fighting to hold onto first.
The Brewers' resurgence is setting up a heated battle for the NL Central crown over the next few months.
