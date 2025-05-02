Brewers' Brice Turang Predicted To Earn Major Career Highlight
The Milwaukee Brewers entered the 2025 Major Leauge Baseball season wondering where some of the offense lost by the departure of Willy Adames would come from.
One guy who has stepped up in a big way is Brice Turang. He's obviously been good since making his debut with the team in 2023, but the 2025 campaign has just been different. He's provided the same Gold Glove Award-caliber defense that he's become known for. He won a Gold Glove Award and Platinum Glove Award last year for Milwaukee.
But, his bat has taken a huge step forward. Through 31 games he is slashing .311/.368/.402 with three homers, 15 RBIs, eight stolen bases, two doubles, and 28 runs scored. He's been a conistent on-base guy the team has needed and also has taken a step forward with his power. Last year, he launched just seven homers and clearly is on pace to top that number right now.
He's been great and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that this will result in his first All-Star selection of his young career this summer.
"NL Reserves," Reuter said. "C Sean Murphy, ATL, 1B Freddie Freeman, LAD, 2B Brice Turang, MIL, 3B Matt Chapman, SF, SS Elly De La Cruz, CIN, OF Oneil Cruz, PIT, OF Jung Hoo Lee, SF, OF Kyle Stowers, MIA, OF Kyle Tucker, CHC, OF James Wood, WAS, and DH Kyle Schwarber, PHI. Notes: With the All-Star Game set to be held in Atlanta, it's fitting that Freddie Freeman will get a chance to return to where his career started with a reserve spot over Bryce Harper (PHI), Josh Naylor (ARI) and Michael Busch (CHC) at first base."
