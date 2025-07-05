Brewers' Brice Turang Predicted To Make NL All-Star Team As Reserve
The Milwaukee Brewers have struggled a little bit in recent games, but they still remain in playoff position in the National League. At 49-39, they are just four games back in the NL Central and have control of the second Wild Card spot.
They managed to overcome a slow start to the 2025 season and now find themselves in the mix to reach the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years.
They have gotten some major contributions out of second baseman Brice Turang. Last season, he was a Gold Glove winner and even earned a Platinum Glove.
The All-Star Game is less than two weeks away. He was unfortunately not named a starter, but there is still hope of him making the NL roster as a reserve.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently included Turang in his projections of NL reserves.
Turang is hitting .283/.356/.374 with five home runs, 3.0 WAR, 36 RBI, 17 stolen bases and a .730 OPS this season. While he doesn't bring much power, he is still a solid contact hitter that could easily make the NL All-Star roster after a hot start to the season.
His defense is what sets him apart from other players, and that could ultimately be the deciding factor in whether or not he makes the roster.
Turang made his Major League debut in 2023 with the Brewers and has been a key member of the team since then. It will be interesting to see how things shake out as the All-Star rosters are finalized.
