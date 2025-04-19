Brewers’ Caleb Durbin Already Joined Milwaukee's Record Books
The Milwaukee Brewers called up young infielder Caleb Durbin ahead of Friday’s showdown against the Athletics and he already put his name in the record books.
Durbin’s first games couldn’t have gone better and he finished the day 2-for-4 in his big league debut. He played third base and now will be the team's everyday third baseman moving forward, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak.
"Pat Murphy says Caleb Durbin will be the Brewers’ regular third baseman for the foreseeable future," Rosiak shared.
He certainly looked great in his first outing with the team and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy even shared that Durbin is the 11th player in Brewers history to collect multiple hits in his big league debut.
"Caleb Durbin is the 11th player to collect multiple hits in his Major League debut with the Brewers, per (Baseball Reference)," McCalvy said. "Tyler Black was the most recent. Before that, some fun names like Sal Frelick, Geoff Jenkins, Jim Gantner and Sixto Lezcano."
Durbin was acquired by the Brewers this past offseason in the team's big trade of the offseason with the New York Yankees. The Brewers cut ties with All-Star closer Devin Williams to bring Durbin to town as well as Nestor Cortes. Part of the reason why the Brewers were comfortable trading Williams is because this guy is young and can help the team for years.
Now, fans are going to start to get a look at him.
