Brewers Call Up Top Pitching Prospect With Perfect ERA, Devastating Changeup
When your pitching staff needs help, you look to the minor leagues. Especially if your Triple-A roster has a top prospect who hasn't allowed a run all season.
That's the situation in which the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves on Monday, as they prepare to begin a series with one of the top teams in the National League so far this season, the San Francisco Giants.
The Brewers cut ties with closer Devin Williams, owner of one of the most devastating changeups in Major League Baseball, in an offseason trade with the New York Yankees. And in typical Brewers fashion, they believe their newest call-up may have similar success with Williams' signature pitch.
According to a report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Brewers have recalled right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho, the number 18 prospect in their farm system per MLB Pipeline, to make his major league debut.
Yoho, 25, has pitched 9 2/3 scoreless innings at Triple-A this season. That's impressive enough, but consider the fact that across three levels last season, he worked 57 2/3 innings, struck out 101 batters, and pitched to an ERA of 0.94.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Yoho's change-up was the nastiest pitch he saw during spring training this year, per Brian Murhpy of MLB.com.
Yoho also features a sinker, cutter, and sweeper that help him keep hitters off balance. But it's that change-up, which sits in the high 70s, that will determine whether he sinks or swims at the major league level.
Considering the Brewers' past successes with Williams and countless other relatively unheralded pitchers, it's not smart to bet against Yoho succeeding against major league competition.
First pitch from Oracle Park in San Francisco on Monday will be at 8:45 p.m. CST.
