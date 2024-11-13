Brewers Called 'Potential Fit' For Eight-Time All-Star By Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers could use a boost in the starting rotation and it could come in the form of a future Hall of Famer.
Milwaukee has some intriguing pieces heading into the 2025 campaign. Hopefully, Brandon Woodruff will be able to return to the mound and look like a star once again. Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers, Aaron Civale, and Robert Gasser are other players currently on the depth chart who could play a role.
The Brewers still should be looking for another arm to add to the rotation, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed the club among "potential fits" for future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.
"The 40-year-old likely Hall of Famer has made only 17 starts since joining the Rangers at last year’s Trade Deadline, going 6-6 with a 3.57 ERA," Feinsand said. "Although Scherzer was limited to only 43 1/3 innings due to back and hamstring injuries in 2024, he believes he can still pitch at a high level when he’s healthy. Scherzer will obviously take a massive pay cut from the $43.3 million he earned last season, but he can still help most rotations around the league. Potential fits: (Atlanta Braves), Brewers, (New York Yankees)."
Scherzer dealt with some injuries last season as a member of the Texas Rangers, but he still could be a good fit for the Brewers. He logged a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts in 2023, so he still knows how to get batters out. He likely won't cost a lot because he is 40 years old and coming off an injury. Scherzer could easily be a discount option with upside for Milwaukee.
More MLB: Brewers' Projected $8.4M Star's Days Could Be Numbered With Milwaukee