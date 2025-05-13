Brewers Calling Up 23-Year-Old After Dazzling MLB Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation hasn't been fully complete for a single game yet this season.
Injuries have decimated the club and then on top of that, the organization made the decision recently to lower its depth further by optioning Tobias Myers to the minors. Now, José Quintana is dealing with some soreness and inflammation which has pushed him back in the rotation for more rest. In response, the club reportedly is calling up young starter Logan Henderson, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"Brewers pitching plan update: José Quintana is now listed as the probable starter for Saturday’s game," Hogg said. "Logan Henderson is being called up from Class AAA Nashville to start Wednesday in Cleveland, per sources."
Henderson made his big league debut this season on April 20th against the Athletics. He pitched six innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out nine batters. He has appeared in six total games with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds this season -- including five starts -- and has pitched to a 2.40 ERA in 30 innings pitched. On top of this, he has logged a 40-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The 23-year-old hurler currently is ranked as the Brewers' No. 12 overall prospect and he'll get a shot at an encore when the team takes on the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. It's unfortunate to ever have injuries. But, it is going to be exciting to see Henderson in action this week in the majors.
