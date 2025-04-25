Brewers Can Solve 'Dismal' Slug Situation By Signing Former Red Sox Star
The Milwaukee Brewers are suffering from a lack of slug, but there’s a clear solution in sight.
Slow starts from former National League MVP Christian Yelich and last year’s No. 4 NL MVP vote-getter William Contreras have resulted in the Brew Crew’s stale slug numbers.
On Friday, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote about how Milwaukee’s slug deficiency makes them inferior to the Chicago Cubs in the race for the National League Central crown.
“The Brewers have the speed, but they lack the slug needed to compete with the Cubs at the top of the division,” Bowden asserted.
“In fact, Milwaukee ranks 23rd in slugging percentage in MLB with a dismal .377 mark.”
Yelich and Contreras are sure to get it going soon, but Milwaukee should still hit the free agent market for slug reinforcements. It wouldn’t take long for the Brewers to realize that three-time Silver Slugger J.D. Martinez is still floating in free agency, waiting for a team to call.
Milwaukee should sign Martinez before another offensively-challenged team like the Kansas City Royals does.
What do the Brewers have to lose?
Multiple reports have indicated that Martinez is staying in shape and is 100 percent ready to go once called upon. The six-time All-Star and former World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox still has another season or two of productivity left in him at 37 years old.
Martinez hit .235/.320/.406 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI last year for the New York Mets. Why wouldn’t the Brewers want that kind of pop in their lineup right now?
