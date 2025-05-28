Brewers Cashing In With Superstar Starting To Dominate
The Milwaukee Brewers' offense hasn't been exactly where the team has wanted it to be this season.
Milwaukee entered play on Wednesday with a 28-28 record. The Brewers have found different ways to keep themselves above water despite all of the pitching injuries, but the offense hasn't bailed them out too much at points.
Entering the season, there at least was somewhat of an expectation that the offense would be a little less explosive. The Brewers lost shortstop Willy Adames who was at the heart of the lineup last year. But, one reason for hope was the fact that Christian Yelich was healthy heading into the campaign.
He only played in 73 games last year. Yelich was an All-Star, but the Brewers missed his bat for more than half the season.
Yelich looked great in Spring Training, but it didn't carry over to the regular season right away. The power numbers have been there, but he's had trouble getting on base. While this is the case, things have started to click recently. He entered play Wednesday as one of the hottest overall hitters in baseball over the last week or so.
Over Yelich's last five games he has slashed .429/.478/.905 with three home runs and eight RBIs, including a loud walk-off grand slam against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Yelich has played in 53 games overall this season and is slashing .210/.296/.385 with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. Just the last five games alone raised his batting average up from .184 to .210. Things are finally starting to click and Milwaukee has got to be excited.
