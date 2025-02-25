Brewers' Christian Yelich Dishes On Milwaukee's 2025 Expectations
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the most consistent teams in baseball over the last four years despite not getting much recognition.
Milwaukee has won the National League Central in three of the last four years. The one year the Brewers didn't win the division over the last four years they finished in second place with 86 wins.
The Brewers may not be flashy, but they clearly know how to win baseball games. In the three years, the Brewers won the division over the last four years, they never won fewer than 92 games. Milwaukee just gets it.
Spring Training is here and Opening Day will get here soon enough. It's another year in which the Brewers haven't gotten much buzz and outfielder Christian Yelich opened up about the fact and expectations for the 2025 season, as transcribed by MLB.com's Manny Randhawa.
"We’re always the underdogs every season it seems like,” Yelich said on MLB Network Radio as transcribed by Randhawa. “We kind of enjoy proving people wrong...
"You just have to know who you are as a player and as a team. We just go out there and compete. We don’t really talk about it or say what it’s gonna be. You just have to play the games and play the season and make sure you’re competing the right way every night...We’ve done a good job in the past years of just finding a way."
The Brewers should be good once again in 2025, despite having little chatter about the club.
