Brewers' Christian Yelich Predicted To Do Something Not Done Since 2019
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to have one of the top outfielders in the game back in 2025.
Christian Yelich appeared in just 73 games last year, but was an All-Star. He slashed .315/.406/.504 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. He was great but had to miss time due to a back injury, He underwent surgery and now is trending in the right direction.
Yelich has had a phenomenal Spring Training and slashed .353/.389/.735 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and two doubles in 12 games and now seems poised for another big year. The Brewers are going to need him to shine and CBS Sports' Mike Axisa predicted he will and actually will end up reaching 25 home runs in a season for the first time since clubbing 44 in 2019.
"Milwaukee Brewers: Yelich will hit 25 HR," Axisa said. "Since becoming a full-time player in 2014, Christian Yelich has hit 20 home runs in a season only three times: 21 in 2016, 36 in 2018, and 44 in 2019. He came close in 2017 (18) and 2023 (19), but only three 20-homer seasons in 11 seasons as a full-time player. (To be fair, one of those 11 was the 60-game pandemic season, when only Luke Voit reached 20 homers).
"Now that his back is finally healthy following surgery, I boldly predict Yelich will clear 20 homers in 2025, and I'll take it a step further and say he gets to 25 homers for only the third time in his career. Yelich looked great in spring training, including going deep three times in his first six games, and American Family Field in Milwaukee is an excellent home run park. Yelich was a deserving All-Star last season before requiring season-ending back surgery. It's not like he forgot how to hit. With a healthy back, expect the power stroke to return."
