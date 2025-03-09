Brewers' Christian Yelich's Comments Will Fire Up Milwaukee Fans
The Milwaukee Brewers lost some offense this offseason in the form of Willy Adames.
He was fantastic for the Brewers last year and was a huge reason why Milwaukee was able to win the National League Central. The Brewers aren't going to have him in 2025, but another superstar should be able to pick up the slack.
Christian Yelich is capable of being one of the best overall players in the National League when healthy. Last year, he slashed .315/.406/.504 with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. Yelich only was able to play in 73 games, though.
He dealt with a back injury and there were some questions about whether he would be ready for Opening Day or not. Things are trending in the right direction and he's gotten some Spring Training game action. He's DH'd and also has played in the field. Yelich also launched his first home run of the spring on Saturday.
Yelich discussed his progress and had nothing but good things to say, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
“It’s always good to have positive steps, whether it’s a home run or not,” Yelich said as transcribed by McCalvy. “If it’s a good at-bat, or you feel like you’re putting good swings on balls, or being on time, that’s what you look for in Spring Training.
“Obviously, you’ll always take the home runs. It’s cool to prove to yourself that it’s still in there and stuff like that. But you’re just trying to build the timing back, the rhythm, just being comfortable being back in the box in a game environment. We’ve still got a ways to go this spring, but each day has felt better, which is nice.”
If Yelich is healthy in 2025, the Brewers should be really good.
