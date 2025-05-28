Brewers' Christian Yelich Turned Back Clock To 2021 Vs. Red Sox
The Milwaukee Brewers were in a tough spot toward the end of the night on Tuesday.
Milwaukee was staring at a 1-0 deficit with one of the closers in baseball heading to the mound. The Boston Red Sox sent seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman to the mound sporting a 1.80 ERA. That didn't stop the Brewers, though.
Christian Yelich led off the inning with a double and was brought home thanks to a base hit from Sal Frelick to tie the game and force extra innings. After holding the Red Sox scoreless in the 10th inning Yelich stepped up to the plate once again and ended the contest with a bang.
Yelich came up to the plate with one out and the bases loaded and launched a walk-off grand slam. After the game, Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic shared that this was the first walk-off grand slam by a member of the Brewers since 2021.
"It's the Brewers' first walk-off grand slam since Daniel Vogelbach against the Cardinals on September 5, 2021," Stern said.
With the win, the Brewers' record improved to 28-28 through 56 games. Right now, the Brewers are 6 1/2 games out of first place in the National League Central behind the Chicago Cubs. The St. Louis Cardinals are ahead of the Brewers in the standings right now as well. But, the Brewers are staritng to turn things around and now have taken the first two contests against Boston. Vibes are high.
