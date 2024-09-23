Brewers Confident D-Backs Caught Milwaukee Hurler Tipping Pitches Amid Brutal Start
The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for a deep postseason run, but a starting pitcher may need to correct his mistakes to put the club in the best position to win.
Sunday's series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks may have been the best game of the 2024 campaign for Milwaukee, who rallied back from an 8-0 deficit to avoid a series sweep. The Diamondbacks' quick lead was gained while right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas was on the mound. Skipper Pat Murphy revealed what could have led to the meltdown by the 31-year-old.
"Not to be lost in the heap of postgame from this afternoon, Pat Murphy said that Frankie Montas was tipping pitches and the runners on second base could see his grip," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg reported Sunday afternoon. "They were then relaying it to the batters."
Montas has a 4.85 ERA with a 142-to-63 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .245 batting average against and a 1.37 WHIP across 146 2/3 innings in 29 games between the Brewers and Cincinnati Reds this season.
The righty only tossed 2 2/3 innings Sunday afternoon and let up seven earned runs. If Montas can't correct his pitch-tipping tendencies for the postseason, the Brew Crew may be in trouble.
The 31-year-old has been a decent addition in Milwaukee since being traded from the Reds at the deadline and will be a large part of the club's rotation in October -- which is why the Brewers need to get this problem fixed immediately.
Thankfully, Milwaukee's bullpen and stellar offense came to the rescue Sunday to help bail out Montas, which led to one of the more exciting games of the season.
