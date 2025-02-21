Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Considered Trading $8 Million 29-Year-Old Hurler

Did the Brewers make the right move?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers logo on equipment in the dugout prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jul 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers logo on equipment in the dugout prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers cut ties with one of the team's best overall pitchers this past offseason.

Milwaukee traded away All-Star closer Devin Williams this past offseason in a deal with the New York Yankees. It sounds like he isn't the only pitcher the Brewers considered traded. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared that there was a time this offseason in which the Brewers wanted to trade veteran starter Aaron Civale but ultimately ended up holding on to him.

"Strictly looking at 2025, the Brewers’ plan is curious at best. Attanasio, in a news conference Tuesday, said the team’s payroll is approximately $5 million higher than it was at the start of last season," Rosenthal said. "But at one point, according to multiple sources who were granted anonymity for their candor, he asked his front office to contemplate cost-cutting trades of right-hander Aaron Civale, who is earning $8 million, and reliever Joel Payamps, who is at $2.995 million.

"The Brewers ultimately decided against such moves, but clearly (Mark Attanasio’s) intent is to build a playoff team as cheaply as possible. That, of course, is his prerogative, but as general manager Matt Arnold acknowledged, “it puts a lot of pressure on our group to operate very efficiently.” The front office relishes the challenge, Arnold said. Here’s guessing the front office also would relish the money to better address third base and add to the starting rotation and bullpen."

It's certainly an interesting time to follow the Brewers, although they should be good once again in 2025.

